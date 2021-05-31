Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up talking about money was hard and it's still hard for me to talk about money. My parents definitely have a "started from the bottom now we're here" story. When I was born, they were very young. My mom was still in college and my dad was in the military, so we didn't have a lot of money. We lived in apartments until my mom became a teacher and my dad completed his service. After that, we still had money issues and my sister was born, so my parents had two mouths to feed. Long story short, we ended up moving to a place with more financial opportunities and my dad eventually got his dream job when I was in high school and my mom has climbed her way up the educational ladder, so their financial dreams have really come true. However, when I was growing up, especially elementary through early high school, money was tight and I remember my dad stressing about money a lot. I'm so happy they finally have financial peace and their story does inspire my husband and me to achieve our goals. My parents, especially my dad, have always been very honest with me about the importance of saving, working hard, and budgeting.