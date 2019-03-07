Taylor Swift's Latest Home Obsession Costs $4 — & You Probably Already Own It

While Swift has an undeniably enviable life, we can't help but feel a little sorry for her that it took her almost 30 years to gain entree into the wide world of sticky products. After all, while we were taping up prom pictures and using a plastic hook inside our tiny-ass dorm closet to hang our bath towel (which, in retrospect, ew), Swift was crafting the hit songs we'd dance to on Friday nights. T. Swift took one for the team, and for that, we wish her a lifetime of happiness in her many Command-filled mansions.