In Swift’s full moon phase, a time marked by high energy, action, and visibility (just like the full moons we experience every month), Swift released three new albums — Lover, Folklore, and Evermore — in addition to three re-recorded albums, plus her film directorial debut, All Too Well: The Short Film. No big deal! While the world was shut down because of the pandemic, she was at the height of emotional energy — no wonder she couldn’t help but write new songs.