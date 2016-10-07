Prepare to wear two hats in October — one of a realist and one of a romantic. Start by focusing on romantic prospects with legit staying power. With seductive Venus touring your relationship house all month, new attractions are bound to click and stick. You could meet your match in pretty mundane places before the 22nd — at the bus stop, a workout class, or while waiting in line to order coffee. Just stay aware, Taurus, so you don't miss that spark. Already attached? You may win the award for Best Supporting Girlfriend this month, whether it’s for helping your honey commit to a health kick or stay motivated at work. Give generously of your time, but don't skimp on your own self-care.



You'll need to face the music during the full moon on the 16th. Talking about hurt feelings can be hard, but the way bae responds will speak volumes about the potential of your relationship. Extend the benefit of the doubt, too. Your love interest could be clueless about the intensity of your feelings if you haven’t spoken up. Chemistry will crackle and come to life when Venus syncs up with stabilizing Saturn on the 29th. It’s time to either make things Instagram-official or start thinking about engagement bling!