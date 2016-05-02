You're packing major heat this May, Taurus, as planets swirl through your sign all month. Not only will the sun beam here until the 20th, but also your ruler Venus will flow through your sign until the 25th. This makes you ultra-magnetic, so be careful what you wish for. Save your final rose for someone who can give as good as they get. You'll make a fresh start in love on the 6th when the annual new moon in Taurus boosts your courage and confidence. A few days later, on the 10th, Venus syncs up with bold Jupiter in your romance house — a perfect time to make a daring move or to dive back into the dating pool. Your love jones could extend to a long-distance hottie on the 13th. If you're involved, this would be the perfect date for a couples' getaway.



Try not to keep secrets this month. With fiery Mars retrograding through your mysterious eighth house, bae could feel betrayed by a "lie by omission." It’s better to open up about your past than to let them find out through the grapevine. Also, playing too hard to get could take the wind out of a pursuer's sails. The full moon on the 21st lights up your eighth house of seduction and perma-bonding. A fierce but unrequited attraction could explode into a delicious chemistry experiment. Coupled Bulls could lay down an ultimatum: Love me right or leave me alone! This could be a day for the history books, though; one where true love turns into a lifelong commitment.

