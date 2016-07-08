July starts off on a breezy note. You won't be in the mood to tie yourself down — not with such an array of options lined up before you. The sun floats through your flirtatious third house until the 22nd. Charm away, but be careful not to lead anyone on. The line between friendship and romance could blur near the new moon on the 4th. Or, your Independence Day celebrations could deliver a no-strings hookup. Swipe away on dating apps, and say yes to group hangouts; you could meet your match through mutual friends. If you're committed, plan more playdates together, like outdoor movie nights or days at the beach. The variety may spice up your bond.
Venus flows through Leo and your cozy fourth house from the 12th on, which can help you settle down a bit. You’ll start to appreciate people's more enduring qualities, like loyalty and attentiveness. And as the sun enters Leo on the 22nd, you'll slip into a domestic groove, craving nights in. When Venus and Saturn assemble into a lucky triangle on the 20th, a mind-blowing attraction could take shape as a relationship. You might also have to deliver an ultimatum that day, like, "Are you in or are you out?" No more gray areas; you need to know.
Venus flows through Leo and your cozy fourth house from the 12th on, which can help you settle down a bit. You’ll start to appreciate people's more enduring qualities, like loyalty and attentiveness. And as the sun enters Leo on the 22nd, you'll slip into a domestic groove, craving nights in. When Venus and Saturn assemble into a lucky triangle on the 20th, a mind-blowing attraction could take shape as a relationship. You might also have to deliver an ultimatum that day, like, "Are you in or are you out?" No more gray areas; you need to know.
Advertisement
To get the details on this look and more, click here.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. ColorStay™ 2-in-1 Compact Makeup & Concealer, $15.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Highlighting Stick in Gold Light, $13.99; Brow Fantasy™, $7.39; Super Length Mascara™, $8.99 Powder Blush in Oh Baby! Pink, $9.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Flirtation, $8.99; ColorStay™ 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Surreal, $7.89; Smoky Eye Brush, $11.99; Blush Brush, $9.99; ColorStay™ Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Dealer's Choice, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Topcoat, $8.29.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. ColorStay™ 2-in-1 Compact Makeup & Concealer, $15.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Highlighting Stick in Gold Light, $13.99; Brow Fantasy™, $7.39; Super Length Mascara™, $8.99 Powder Blush in Oh Baby! Pink, $9.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Flirtation, $8.99; ColorStay™ 16-Hour Eye Shadow in Surreal, $7.89; Smoky Eye Brush, $11.99; Blush Brush, $9.99; ColorStay™ Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Dealer's Choice, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Topcoat, $8.29.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan and Maggie Connolly at Utopia; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Yuki Miyakawa at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Andrea Thomas for Q Management. Model wearing Lisa Perry dress, Marimekko dress, Annelise Michelson ear cuffs, Nancy Newberg VIA Iconery ring, Catbird ring, stylist's own ring, and Thierry Lasry sunglasses.
Advertisement