July starts off on a breezy note. You won't be in the mood to tie yourself down — not with such an array of options lined up before you. The sun floats through your flirtatious third house until the 22nd. Charm away, but be careful not to lead anyone on. The line between friendship and romance could blur near the new moon on the 4th. Or, your Independence Day celebrations could deliver a no-strings hookup. Swipe away on dating apps, and say yes to group hangouts; you could meet your match through mutual friends. If you're committed, plan more playdates together, like outdoor movie nights or days at the beach. The variety may spice up your bond.



Venus flows through Leo and your cozy fourth house from the 12th on, which can help you settle down a bit. You’ll start to appreciate people's more enduring qualities, like loyalty and attentiveness. And as the sun enters Leo on the 22nd, you'll slip into a domestic groove, craving nights in. When Venus and Saturn assemble into a lucky triangle on the 20th, a mind-blowing attraction could take shape as a relationship. You might also have to deliver an ultimatum that day, like, "Are you in or are you out?" No more gray areas; you need to know.

