Hammock for two? August sets the stage for sultry private time. You might even hand out a spare key or start shopping for a cohabitation station near the new moon on the 2nd. Single? Your GF network could introduce you to a legit nice guy or girl this month. But you need some naughty, too, because erotic Mars and stable Saturn will be pulsing through your seductive eighth house from the 2nd on. Who says sexiness can't be found in someone who is also trustworthy? Save your final rose for the person who brings both. On the 6th, a tense Mars-Venus angle will make it impossible for you to be casual about love. Give yourself time to cool down before having serious talks about the future.



While single Bulls love private time, you're not going to meet anyone from the comfort of your couch. Enter luminous Venus sashaying into Virgo and your fifth house of true love from August 5 to 29. Dress-up dates will be ultra romantic, or you could meet someone at a fancier occasion like a friend's wedding. (Prepare to catch the bouquet.) Then, the sun joins Venus in Virgo on the 22nd, taking everything from "siesta" to "fiesta." Fun and adventure are a must for your mojo in the month's final third.

