Rose-colored glasses? Check! April's fantasy-fueled star map could make the month feel like a fairytale. With white-hot Mars in your lusty eighth house all month, you'll enjoy epic moments behind closed doors. A magnetic attraction could evolve into a rock-solid relationship. While at times you'd rather escape reality than deal with it, run background checks on people before tweeting that you've met “the one.” Everyone has a past, but some baggage is too heavy to get wrapped up in. Some Bulls could be in the breakup zone. If so, take a time out from dating until the 20th so you can process and heal.
The sun blazes into Taurus on the 20th, too, igniting your 2016 birthday season and single Taurus’ independent streak, so you’ll need more time to be alone with your thoughts. Attached? Talks could turn to exclusivity clauses, engagement rings, and apartment-key exchanges. Just make sure you have enough space for yourself.
