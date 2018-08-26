We’ve all been in the situation when we go to Target just to pick up just a few items and once you look up, you have a cart full of things you know you don’t need. But how can you blame yourself when Target has the most amazing deals — especially when it comes to beauty products. Through the years, the retailer has become one of our favorite places to shop for beauty must-haves, from multicultural hair products to impressive makeup shade ranges and even perfume.
And now, the mega brand is rolling out enhancements in the beauty department for men. Yep, you’ve read that correctly, Target will now have an entire section specifically designated for men’s grooming. And if you think men haven’t been wanting a section to call their own, then you're sadly mistaken. “Guys are more style savvy and selective than ever and they spend a considerable amount of time researching products before they make a purchase, which is why we’re upping our game with the assortment and experiences we’re creating just for men,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a press release.
There will be over 600 products in the men's grooming corner, including accessories. The lineup will include a mix of brands like Harry’s, SheaMoisture, and Pacinos — all at an amazing price point. The grooming section is only going to be in 11 Target stores to start, with 80 more stores coming soon. Ahead, we’ve selected seven of our favorite buys from the grooming selection that work for women, too. Because we'll never turn down a chance to shop new beauty products — we don't care who it's marketed to.
