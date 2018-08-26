There will be over 600 products in the men's grooming corner, including accessories. The lineup will include a mix of brands like Harry’s, SheaMoisture, and Pacinos — all at an amazing price point. The grooming section is only going to be in 11 Target stores to start, with 80 more stores coming soon. Ahead, we’ve selected seven of our favorite buys from the grooming selection that work for women, too. Because we'll never turn down a chance to shop new beauty products — we don't care who it's marketed to.