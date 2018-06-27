A set of throw pillows here, an accent rug there. Somehow it seems like we’re always on a quest to make our living spaces feel more homey...without spending a fortune. For most of us, this means constantly trying to score deals on the bare essentials.
While you could shop around, Target’s one of those very few places that has everything your household needs in one place. Should you crave another reason to pay the megastore a visit, we've got big news. It just launched a brand-new home-goods line — this time delivering clean, smart solutions that pair well with every room, no matter your style. The collection, Made By Design, features more than 750 quality, everyday items — from stainless steel cookware to plush bedding — with most priced under $30.
Ahead, see our eight favorite picks from the line. Make sure to grab them before they're gone.