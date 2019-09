While you could shop around, Target’s one of those very few places that has everything your household needs in one place. Should you crave another reason to pay the megastore a visit, we've got big news. It just launched a brand-new home-goods line — this time delivering clean, smart solutions that pair well with every room, no matter your style. The collection, Made By Design , features more than 750 quality, everyday items — from stainless steel cookware to plush bedding — with most priced under $30.