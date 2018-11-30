The foxtrot over the floss. Regular ol’ milk over trendy oat. The Essentialist knows what they like, and they’ve been known to stick to it. But when it comes to gift giving, right now might be the time to introduce a bit of novelty into the Essentialist’s life.
While you do want to respect their well-established tastes, there’s always room for improvement in the following areas: quality, durability, and utility. Concentrating on those, we’ve compiled 10 well-made must-haves from Target that the Essentialist will get more than enough use out of. Because if there’s anyone to hang on to a leather-trimmed weekender or shearling-lined mittens for years to come, it’s them.
