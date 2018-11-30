Story from Dedicated Feature

10 Holiday Gifts For The Essentialist Who Prefers Quality Over Quantity

Chelsea Peng
The foxtrot over the floss. Regular ol’ milk over trendy oat. The Essentialist knows what they like, and they’ve been known to stick to it. But when it comes to gift giving, right now might be the time to introduce a bit of novelty into the Essentialist’s life.
While you do want to respect their well-established tastes, there’s always room for improvement in the following areas: quality, durability, and utility. Concentrating on those, we’ve compiled 10 well-made must-haves from Target that the Essentialist will get more than enough use out of. Because if there’s anyone to hang on to a leather-trimmed weekender or shearling-lined mittens for years to come, it’s them.
Advertisement
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
A New Day
Women's Open Card Case
$5.00
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Universal Thread
Women's Leather Mitten
$29.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Goodfellow & Co.
Men's Rubber Strap Watch
$16.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Goodfellow & Co.
Rectangle Organizer
$9.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
HEYDAY
Apple Ipad Pro 10.5" Case
$29.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Portable Beverage Mug With Leather Strap
$24.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Weekender Bag
$59.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
Moleskine
Volant Journal, College Ruled
$10.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
A New Day
Women's Ribbed Poms Scarf
$16.99
Courtesy of Target
Shop This
SwissGear
Trunk Hardside 26" Luggage
$139.99
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series