Boasting 400+ pieces, which range in size from 00 to 26W, the line covers all the bases — apparel, footwear, and accessories. And Target’s design team worked with nearly 1,000 women of every shape and size to ensure a dreamy fit for you. Not to mention, the accessibility and affordability (everything's under $40) are truly unmatched by any other denim brand. Obviously we had to try it for ourselves, so we grabbed our favorite styles and took to fashioning three foolproof looks denim devotees will need in their arsenals come spring. So no more fitting-room meltdowns or settling for poorly fit jeans — and definitely no more not loving the jeans you're in.