A quick poll of my female coworkers confirmed my suspicion: Jeans shopping is one tricky beast. From the dressing-room fatigue that sets in after cycling through a dozen different washes and cuts (only to settle on one that kinda-sorta works) to shelling out for expensive tailoring to get the perfect fit, it feels more like a chore than a treat-yourself moment. But all of that frustration is soon to be a thing of the past thanks to Universal Thread, a just-launched brand available exclusively at Target. If you haven't heard murmurings of the new denim-focused collection, listen up.
Boasting 400+ pieces, which range in size from 00 to 26W, the line covers all the bases — apparel, footwear, and accessories. And Target’s design team worked with nearly 1,000 women of every shape and size to ensure a dreamy fit for you. Not to mention, the accessibility and affordability (everything's under $40) are truly unmatched by any other denim brand. Obviously we had to try it for ourselves, so we grabbed our favorite styles and took to fashioning three foolproof looks denim devotees will need in their arsenals come spring. So no more fitting-room meltdowns or settling for poorly fit jeans — and definitely no more not loving the jeans you're in.
Seeing Blue
For days when you want to look slightly more put together than a jeans and tee pairing allows, riff off the Canadian tuxedo by styling a denim-inspired blouse with high waist jeans. The ruffled sleeve and two-tone detail on the denim signal that you’re up on your trends while still keeping things casual.
Retro Fix
Need an outfit to welcome all of your outdoor plans this season? A golden-hued top paired with a denim dress is an easy-to-copy combo that feels quintessentially spring. Pair with no-fuss flats so you can get to where you’re going blister-free.
Max Relaxed
Consider this effortless ensemble your casual Friday go-to. By mixing cool girl staples like stripes and denim, this look could easily take you from a chill day at work to after-hours plans with your crew. And, if a heat wave hits, simply ditch the jean jacket to reveal the super flattering jumpsuit — a one-piece wonder ready for literally anything.
