Speaking with Anderson about the countless obstacles she’s overcome to open T.A., her seemingly boundless optimism shines through — and it’s evident in every element of her venture, from the vibrantly colored decor to her bright approach to customer service. “I could be having a terrible day, but that doesn't mean that whoever's coming in here needs to know that,” she says. “The clothes are ever-changing, so if someone walks in and they don’t see anything they want, they’ll still remember their interactions with the people that work here, and the excitement in the air. That'll bring them back.” It’s a sentiment that will be appreciated by anyone who’s ever left a store because of — or bought something they loved in spite of — a sales associate’s attitude.