7:30 p.m. — We arrive at for our dinner reservation at Arya's Trattoria. The ambiance is spectacular and the staff is incredibly friendly. We all split a bottle of Tuscan wine and for appetizers get baked layer eggplant with fresh mozzarella and San Marano tomatoes, truffle Ceasar salad, limoncello marinated shrimp with pine nuts and capers, and the burrata special. The eggplant is melting in our mouths and all the sauces are packed with flavor. We decide to stick to getting only two main entrees because the portions are generous. We get a white fish special that comes with lentils and spinach and gnocchi tossed with truffle and Maine lobster. The sauce in the gnocchi dish is so good that I'd eat it out of a shoe, no lie. We've been to many places in the North End over the years and we all agree this is the best we've been to. My brother and I split the bill and we leave our tables for the next eager patrons that can definitely smell what's going on in the kitchen. $141