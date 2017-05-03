Why go for just sweet or salty when you can have both? Together, they can elevate the simplest recipe to something extraordinary. To celebrate the beloved combo, we partnered with the Almond Board of California to create seven simple recipes that show you how to put a little sugar and salt in your bowl.
While it might seem weird to add salt to a smoothie, oatmeal, or hot chocolate, it actually boosts the sweet flavors, making the treats even more delicious. Electrify your morning oatmeal with a dollop of miso and maple syrup, or bust out a spicy take on roasted almonds with a little honey and some Sriracha. Sweet and salty: better together.