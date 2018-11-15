Our homes are meant to be the place where we can feel completely relaxed and at ease, so it’s no surprise that most of us like to fill them with furniture and decor that help us get cozy. For some, this looks like the soft, candlelit Hygge homes in Denmark. For others, it means rustic shiplap and the scent of pine. And for Sophia Chang, a content creator on YouTube, it's a flawless combo of minimalist style and easy-going California vibes.