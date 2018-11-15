In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with LG, content creator Sophia Chang shows off her three-bedroom home located in Los Angeles.
Our homes are meant to be the place where we can feel completely relaxed and at ease, so it’s no surprise that most of us like to fill them with furniture and decor that help us get cozy. For some, this looks like the soft, candlelit Hygge homes in Denmark. For others, it means rustic shiplap and the scent of pine. And for Sophia Chang, a content creator on YouTube, it's a flawless combo of minimalist style and easy-going California vibes.
On this episode of Sweet Digs, we’re catching up with Sophia in her three-bedroom Los Angeles home. With a massive backyard strewn with string lights, a living room featuring natural-wood beams on vaulted ceilings, and smart LG Matte Black Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, the 1,600-square-foot space gives us a laid-back yet totally curated feeling that doesn't compromise on the cozy. Watch above to go inside Sophia's home and see how she effortlessly integrates her unique style from room to room.
