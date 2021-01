Step Inside This Iconic Denim Founder’s “Discheveled-Sexy” Mansion

If you don’t know Kym Gold by name, then we bet you've heard of the company she founded in 2002: True Religion. Yep, Gold is the mastermind behind the denim label whose distressed-embellished dungarees ruled the beginning of the millennium. Since selling her shares in the brand to the tune of $800 million seven years ago, she’s gone domestic; staging and flipping houses while launching Style Union Home — a collection of monochrome ceramic home goods with an eclectic, hand-hewn feel. While she’s designing in a different category now, the edgy, bohemian aesthetic that was a hallmark of True Religion is still evident in her work — and specifically, in the $6.3 million home that she built four years ago in the Encino, CA enclave of Royal Oaks. “It’s really beautiful,” Gold explains. “It really feels like you’re in the countryside.”