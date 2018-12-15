How This Brooklynite Reinvented Her Historic Brownstone Apartment

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with HP, boutique owner Kai Avent-deLeon shows off her Brooklyn brownstone.
Modern luxury apartment complexes have their perks, but any New Yorker — whether lifelong or a transplant — knows the magic of a brownstone: the original moldings, the hardwood floors, the homey feeling that you just can't seem to replicate in a newer apartment. It’s the ultimate New York fantasy — but for Kai Avent-deLeon, owner of clothing and accessories boutique Sincerely Tommy, it’s a reality. For this episode of Sweet Digs, we joined up with HP to get a peek inside Kai's brownstone in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Above, watch as she gives us a tour of all the cozy details, like the exposed brick and original fireplace, and shares how the HP Spectre Folio is the one piece of tech that makes her busy life less hectic.
