In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with Command™ Brand, blogger and mother of three Megan Zietz shows off her family’s two-bedroom apartment in Queens, New York.
Whether you've yet to hang up your wall art or you adore every last detail of your digs, know this: No one's ever really done decorating. Just when you think you’re officially settled in, you'll inevitably snap a pic you can’t not frame, come upon a trove of gorgeous vintage wall hangings, or look up and realize ceilings need not be white. Fortunately, if you're into decorating, that's the fun of it. Such is the case for stylist turned blogger Megan Zietz. She and her family of five have limited space but no bounds when it comes to making it their own. Above, see how the self-proclaimed maximalist tastefully pulls in mixed patterns, hacks an ever-changing gallery wall, and gives her kids room to decorate, too.
