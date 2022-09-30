The idea of a "greener planet" sounds nice and all — especially when climate change is no longer a looming threat, but a reality — but when it comes to making real change toward a sustainable future, where do you even begin? Well, for starters, you can make small tweaks to your daily lifestyle. For instance, think of your beauty routine: Can you shorten your showers by a few minutes? Can you turn the water off while brushing your teeth? Those tiny actions are hardly noticeable but highly effective.