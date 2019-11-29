"Roald Dahl. You don't have to be a politician or a world leader to have an impact. I am consistently inspired by Dahl's imagination, the kindness of his characters, his sense of joy, and his sense of fun. At Ajiri Tea, we are trying to make the world a better place by creating opportunities for women and orphans. But purposeful work doesn't always have to be serious! It can be, and should be, approached with a healthy sense of humor and imagination."