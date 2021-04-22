LT: I have a nuanced perspective. I worked at one of the most sustainable manufacturers that other companies look up to, and when I was in there, internally, there’s a lot of racially insensitive sentiment as well as no BIPOC in positions of leadership. And then we’ve also seen other brands like Reformation, a sustainable manufacturer, however, their founder was eating fried chicken to celebrate Black History Month and thought that was appropriate to post. So it’s kind of complicated, because there are sustainable brands yes, in terms of their supply chain, but then when it comes to the health and happiness of their own BIPOC employees, or even just whether or not they care about Black lives, oooooh it’s not always there. I also know that those price points are also inaccessible. Sometimes fast fashion is just what’s accessible to certain people. So I think there’s a couple things that need to happen. A lot of people just don't know. If they see a $5 shirt from Forever21, they might just think it's normal. They might not know that there might be things as extreme as slavery along the supply chain and environment degradation, so I feel like part of it has to be awareness campaigns about what’s exactly happening and the true cost of a $5 tee shirt and a $15 tee shirt.