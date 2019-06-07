You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
So you’re back home after a day spent at the beach — or just walking around in the summer sun, for that matter — and your part is an angry, irritated shade of pink. It's understandable: You're hopefully well in the habit of slathering SPF from head to toe, but that tiny stretch of skin on your head? A little too easy to forget about.
A couple months ago, sunscreen purveyors Supergoop reminded us of exactly how important scalp sun protection is with their innovative powder formula — which, unsurprisingly, has sold out everywhere. Beauty lovers and sun protection fanatics were clearly all about the mineral brush-on, which offers SPF 45 thanks to zinc oxide, antioxidant protection from vitamin C, and absorbs excess oil with silica, making it a game-changer for second-day strands.
"Hair offers a protective barrier to the scalp, but doesn’t offer full coverage, especially with thinning hair or hair loss," dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD, of Union Square Laser Dermatology tells Refinery29. "The scalp is often overlooked, but it's a common area for skin cancer." What's a lover of the great outdoors to do? Invest in a scalp sunscreen — and wear a hat, both of which, Dr. Idriss says, are "essential in keeping your scalp skin healthy."
"It’s understandable why my patients don’t want to apply [scalp sunscreen] because it can be oily or mess up their hair style," adds dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD of MDCS Dermatology, who loves powder formulas that will shield your scalp without sacrificing volume. Ahead, you'll find our best scalp sunscreen picks if you simply can't wait for a Supergoop restock.
