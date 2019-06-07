A couple months ago, sunscreen purveyors Supergoop reminded us of exactly how important scalp sun protection is with their innovative powder formula — which, unsurprisingly, has sold out everywhere. Beauty lovers and sun protection fanatics were clearly all about the mineral brush-on, which offers SPF 45 thanks to zinc oxide, antioxidant protection from vitamin C, and absorbs excess oil with silica, making it a game-changer for second-day strands.