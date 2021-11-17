Story from Most Wanted

Supergoop!’s Brightening Up Black Friday With Its Major Sitewide Sale

Karina Hoshikawa
Sunscreen darling Supergoop! is brightening up your Black Friday with — what else? — an epic sitewide promo. From November 24 through the 29th, you can score 20% off site-wide with the promo code CYBER2021 at checkout.
As you know, sunscreen isn't just a June-through-August thing; luckily, Supergoop! makes SPF the most joy-boosting step in your routine with innovative formulas like the virtually invisible Unseen Sunscreen and fan-fave Glow Screen (and its below-the-neck counterpart).
In addition to stocking up on your go-to sunscreens, Supergoop!'s Black Friday blowout is also a great time to give the gift of safe sun since sets are also included in the sale. Ahead, scope out the best stuff to shop from the fun-in-the-sun sale.
PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C, $21 $16.80

Put all other spray sunscreens to shame with this non-aerosol mist, which blends in fast and takes all of ten seconds to apply (and re-apply, and re-apply...).

Glowscreen SPF 40, $36 $28.80

A dewy illuminator meets sunscreen with this glow-boosting lotion infused with SPF 40.

Glow Stick SPF 50, $25 $20

This travel-friendly Glow Stick is perfect for quick touch-ups and adds a boost of hydration to dry skin.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $34 $27.20

Even the most sunscreen-averse types can't help but vibe with Supergoop!'s Unseen Sunscreen, which goes on clear and has a satin-y, matte finish on skin, making it great under makeup.

SPF All-Stars Kit, $55 $44

Epic sale find alert: Get two full-sized Supergoop! products (plus a seriously cute travel pouch) for under $50 with this duo.

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40, $38 $30.40

Want a powerhouse moisturizer that also packs an SPF punch? You're looking at it.

Shimmershade SPF 30, $24 $19.20

The skin around your eyes is among the most delicate on your body — as such, you want to use SPF there too! Enter this shimmery cream eyeshadow, which makes it easy to do just that.

Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum, $46 $36.8

Brighten skin over time with this one-of-a-kind sunscreen serum, which combines the antioxidant powers of vitamin C with a dose of SPF 40.

