Candle shopping: lovely in theory, but no actual walk in the flower-filled park. With endless options for scents, votives, and brands, finding the right fragrance to fire up is an intricate endeavor. At best, we end up with an intoxicatingly unique fragrance that stays lit. At worst, we're stuck with buyer's remorse over a nauseating splurge. But selecting a candle that suits our sensibilities can be made easy with a little help from our horoscopes.
What do zodiacs and ignitable waxed scents have in common? Both are particular to persons and seasons — a dynamic combination for shopping success. Ahead we've mapped out the best candles to burn according to each sign's summer forecast. From Aquarius's delicately dressed down find to Leo's boldly enlivened buy, light up your horoscope's candle and let its distinctive aroma inspire this season's initiatives.