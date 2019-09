3 Makeup Looks That Are Giving Us Major Island Vibes

punch

Ready for a tropical look that packs some seriouscolour? Our next look seamlessly blends three hues — using three long-lasting (aka waterproof) eyeshadows. Once you’ve applied your matte foundation all over, apply the first purplish-silver shade on the inner third of your lids — extending from your lashlines almost all the way up to your browbones. Repeat this step using a rich gold formula in the center and a pretty pink hue on the outer third of your eyelids; blend where each shade meets the next for a gorgeous gradation of colour. Then, skip the blush this go-around (with those eyes, you don’t need it), and head south for your lips. Create a stained effect by dabbing on Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Is Everything Lipstick in Forward Magenta — a new, creamy matte formula packed with tons of pigment — with your fingertip. “This application technique is a low-maintenance way to wear a bright matte lip because it won’t require constant touchups throughout the day,” says Rinaldi. “A perfectly outlined lip is way more upkeep.” A few coats of volumizing mascara , a quick fill-in of your brows, and fin, the look is complete.So there you have it, three bright and tropical looks that you can try regardless of whether you’re in Vancouver or the Virgin Islands.