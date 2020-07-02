Skip navigation!
Right now, reclaiming joy is more important than ever. Summer is still happening — and we’re keeping that energy no matter what.
Dedicated Feature
This Is Why R29’s Unbothered Is Collaborating With Target
Danielle Cadet
Jul 2, 2020
Dedicated Feature
How Black Women Across The Country Are Reclaiming Joy
R29 Unbothered
Jul 1, 2020
Dedicated Feature
I Was The “Fat Friend” — & It Took Me Two Decades To Finally Accept ...
Sioban Massiah
Jul 1, 2020
Dedicated Feature
This Woman Is Shattering An Age-Old Stereotype About Black People & The Water
Niki McGloster
Jul 1, 2020
Dedicated Feature
The Real Difference Between Performative & True Allyship
R29 Unbothered
Jun 30, 2020
Dedicated Feature
This Woman Is Challenging Preconceived Notions Of What Surfers Look Like
Niki McGloster
Jun 29, 2020
Unbothered
Stay Hot Girl Summer-Ready With These At-Home Fitness Tips
Long jogs on the beach. Skate sessions at the park. These are just a couple of ways you may typically like to break a sweat during the summer months. But s
by
Stephanie Long
Dedicated Feature
You Glow, Girl: 14 Items That Promise To Make Your Melanin Pop Th...
by
Deena Campbell
Dedicated Feature
Who Gets To Decide What’s ‘For The Culture’?
If the 90-degree temperature, unbearable humidity, and blinding sunlight outside didn’t tip you off, it officially feels like summer — and, on the
by
R29 Unbothered
Dedicated Feature
Tracee Ellis Ross: “We Are Only As Safe As Our Most Vulnera...
Whatever you call it — stacking, getting that bread, or increasing one’s net worth with a diversified stock portfolio — money’s on our mind
by
R29 Unbothered
Dedicated Feature
The Swimsuits & Cover-Ups You’ll Want To Wear All Summer Lo...
by
Deena Campbell
Dedicated Feature
Janelle Monáe On What It Means To Be Black & Spiritual
It’s time to burn the sage and break out the energy crystals. On the second episode of Unbothered‘s Go Off, Sis podcast, host Danielle Cadet sp
by
R29 Unbothered
Unbothered
Dermatologists Share How To Achieve Your Most Radiant Brown Girl ...
Summer evokes fantasies of bright skies and sun-kissed skin. But with many cities still adhering to shelter in place orders, things may look a bit di
by
Stephanie Long
Dedicated Feature
Season 2 Of
Go Off, Sis
Gets Real About Black Excellence...
If making small talk with a handprint on a volleyball is starting to sound pretty good right now (same), here comes some new, nod-along-in-agreement quar-e
by
R29 Unbothered
Hair
I Gave Myself The Big Chop In Quarantine & I Don’t Regret I...
Staying home during quarantine means we’ve all had to sacrifice our monthly maintenance appointments. Salons, barbershops, and nail salons are all closed
by
Jessica Morgan
Unbothered
Why We Should Support Black TikTokers Now More Than Ever
Social media has become a place of refuge, particularly for the Black community. And as the world shifts in response to COVID-19, the novel virus affecting
by
Stephanie Long
Unbothered
5 Poppin’ Protective Styles You Can Do At Home
A Black woman’s hair isn’t just hair — it’s an extension of her identity. Oftentimes, hair care is deemed a luxury, but in the Black community, it?
by
Bria McNeal
Unbothered
This Black Girl-Approved Sunscreen Will Make You Look Glowy — Not...
Historically, my relationship with sunscreen has been sketchy at best. Throughout my teenage years, and well into early adulthood, slathering on SPF every
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
The Black Girl's Guide To Highlighting Like A Pro
The glow up is real.
by
Us
