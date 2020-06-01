Whatever you call it — stacking, getting that bread, or increasing one's net worth with a diversified stock portfolio — money's on our minds. And in this latest episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29's Unbothered, our hosts examine the complicated roles that family, race, and gender play in our relationships with earning and spending.
"Research has shown that Black women have more trouble getting loans in comparison to white women," says host Danielle Cadet. "And 75% of Black women worry about even having enough money to pay their bills. There's the [idea of needing to be financially successful because] your family is relying on you — if it's not your children, it could be extended family. Because 60% of Black women have loaned money to friends or family, and it goes even higher to 73% for those who make $65,000 or more."
Later on, Tracee Ellis Ross, actress and star of The High Note, adds her own perspective on community to the conversation, discussing her mission to "share the beauty, power, and importance of Black women."
"Particularly in this pandemic, one of the things that has become so evident is the inequities that exist in the world," Ross says. "We are only as safe as our most vulnerable neighbor. That's always been the case, but it's easy to forget when you're in the safety of your own gilded cage, or even if your cage is not gilded, when you're in the maelstrom of your own stuff...But lifting each other up is a necessity. Because we are not only invisible in so many places, but we are being hunted and pulled apart. And if we don't, where else?"
To hear more wisdom, including Ross' cure for imposter syndrome, listen to the thought-provoking episode below — but before you do, as Cadet says, "Buckle up, because we're bossing up today, baby."