"Particularly in this pandemic, one of the things that has become so evident is the inequities that exist in the world," Ross says. "We are only as safe as our most vulnerable neighbor. That's always been the case, but it's easy to forget when you're in the safety of your own gilded cage, or even if your cage is not gilded, when you're in the maelstrom of your own stuff...But lifting each other up is a necessity. Because we are not only invisible in so many places, but we are being hunted and pulled apart. And if we don't, where else?"