This One-Step Decor Upgrade Will Transform Your Bedroom

Changing up your bedspread is a single-step decor hack that can completely shift the look and feel of a room. Considering this item is the focal point of your R&R center (there's a reason it's called a bedroom, after all), use it to set a fresh aesthetic tone by upgrading to an eyecatching new duvet or adding a chunky throw on top for a touch of texture. Even the use of a bold-hued color scheme — right now we’re loving minty greens and earthy browns — can breathe life back into your stale atmosphere (and, by the transitive property, you).