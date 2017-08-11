Why Do We Have Such Mixed Feelings About Muscle Tone?

I'm a big believer in combining #powerlifting with #primalscream therapy. ??? Btw, this #deadlift was a #PR, 280 lbs at 113 BW. Not my prettiest lift but it did the job. ? Had an awesome time at my second Iron Maidens Raw Open, already looking forward to next year! . . . #Repost @ironmaidensopen with @repostapp ・・・ Check out #imstrong2017 photos on the @crossfitsouthbrooklyn Flickr stream by @jschneiderman https://www.flickr.com/photos/cfsbk/albums/72157680583829346

A post shared by Mandy Moreno (@daintyinferno) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:37pm PST