Why Do We Have Such Mixed Feelings About Muscle Tone?

I'm a big believer in combining powerlifting with primal scream therapy. Btw, this deadlift was a PR, 280 lbs at 113 BW. Not my prettiest lift but it did the job. Had an awesome time at my second Iron Maidens Raw Open, already looking forward to next year!
When we stop assuming we can tell anything about a person's lifestyle, habits, or morality from their body, the difference between toned and too muscular becomes irrelevant.
Wear whatever makes you feel happy and confident. Don't EVER let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't dress. We are all entitled to wear what we want. Females do not have to dress modest to be respected. Be proud of your body. It's never about the number on the scale it's about the way you feel. You are all unique and beautiful in your own way. No one is perfect. AND no matter who you are, male or female, we all have those days of insecurity. We are all human. Everyone's story is important. EVERYONE. You never know what someone is going through. Thank you all for continuing to inspire me each and everyday. Spread the love guys and enjoy your Monday