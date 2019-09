Why Do We Have Such Mixed Feelings About Muscle Tone?

"Girls and women now have more opportunity than ever to play sports that require strength , but many continue to be impacted by what they see and hear about acceptable looks," says Sally Ross , PhD, associate professor and sport leadership program coordinator at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. Unfortunately, many people believe that their abilities are linked with their body image, in sports and outside. In our survey, 1 in 5 said they cut down on activities that they used to enjoy , because of their body image. Even the women who do stick with sports at a high level aren't immune to these impossible standards.