Monthly Expenses

Rent: 1,800

Student Loans: $0 (I worked incredibly hard to graduate with two degrees in three years, with most of the cost covered by scholarships. My parents graciously covered the rest.)

Health Insurance: $0 (I'm on my parents' plan still.)

Utilities: ~$40-$45

Therapy: $70 every two weeks

Internet: $60

Lyft All-Access: $299 for 30 $15 credits a month

Imperfect Produce: $12 every two weeks for surplus or "ugly" fruit

Gym: $0 (Included in my apartment complex.)

Netflix: $0 (I use my sister's account.)

Hulu: $0 (I use my girlfriend's account.)

Amazon Prime: $0 (I use my parents' account.)

Cell Phone: $0 (I'm on my parents' account still.)

Roth IRA: $450 (I've been doing this since I started working because I am extremely paranoid about not being able to retire.)