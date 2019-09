Relationships, whether casual or committed, can be fun and fulfilling. But easy? Not so much. When we're not deciphering the meaning of texts, we're dealing with all the emotional baggage that comes with relationships old and new. So how do we keep these feelings from overwhelming us? This month's challenge kicks off with a few simple ways to stay on track.Hopeless romantics want to find a soulmate — like, yesterday. Stress-management specialist Debbie Mandel says putting this kind of pressure on our relationships only sets us up for failure. When someone doesn’t meet every criteria on our internal checklist, we either try to change the other person or we try to change ourselves. Or we simply call it quits and move on to the next one. Sounds healthy, right? Instead of jumping to the "easiest" solution, learn to communicate as problems arise. It may be easier said than done, but it'll save you and your partner from even bigger stressors in the long run.We know this sounds like a "duh" suggestion, but hear us out. Changing your perception changes the game. “I think at the core of any difficulty — whether it’s with a coworker, a family member, or a lover — it’s about reframing negative to positive,” says Mandel. Take a step back to reevaluate the situation that hurt. Is it worth an argument? Is it worth reliving over and over again? It takes so much energy to stay angry, so try shifting your focus to positive experiences instead. There might be a way to fix whatever disagreement is going on, or it might be a sign that a relationship just isn't working. Either way, adapting your thinking will only bring clarity.Cliché? For sure. But it's also true. Both Dr. Gentile and Mandel agree that we set the standards for how others are suppose to love us. “If you’re happy and you’re upbeat and you’re becoming resilient and looking for solutions — because that’s what people who aren’t stressed do — then you can have a great relationship,” says Mandel.