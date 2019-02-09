8:45 a.m. — Another miracle, I am only five minutes late, and it doesn't affect my appointment time. I get checked in and pay the $20 co-pay. I have a little issue with the intake form when I get to the section where you have to give family history. My sister passed away unexpectedly two months ago, and having to circle the “deceased” bubble triggers an unexpected crying jag. I'm a mess when the nurse calls my name, but I manage to suck it up. The crying has spiked my blood pressure, so we have to take it a couple of times, but after the third try, I'm declared healthy. I get two vaccines (tetanus and pneumonia) and instructions to tell my psychiatrist that my ADHD medicine is spiking my heart rate. I pay the $2 parking (validated by my doctor) and head to work! $22