Among Shep's go-to items for traveling are the basics: wallet, sunglasses, and smartphone. Then, there are a few unexpected must-haves, like disposable face masks
and travel-sized Lysol spray for those "you never know" germ moments. Also in her swanky purse is the Rejuvenating Lip Balm from Blue Lagoon Iceland
, which she discovered on a trip with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. "I am telling you, it's the best lip balm," she says. "You can also get this on Amazon, so you don’t have to go to Iceland."