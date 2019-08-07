Spill It
The $40 Lip Balm Stephanie Shepherd Won't Leave The House Without

In the latest episode of "Spill It," Shep unpacks her vintage Hermés bag, revealing a handful of beauty essentials.

Stephanie Shepherd (a.k.a. Steph Shep) is no beauty novice. The entrepreneur, columnist, and former assistant to Kim Kardashian spends a lot of time around product. So, naturally, we needed to know the things she keeps in her purse at all times. In the latest episode of Spill It, Shep unpacks her vintage Hermés bag, revealing a handful of beauty essentials.
Among Shep's go-to items for traveling are the basics: wallet, sunglasses, and smartphone. Then, there are a few unexpected must-haves, like disposable face masks and travel-sized Lysol spray for those "you never know" germ moments. Also in her swanky purse is the Rejuvenating Lip Balm from Blue Lagoon Iceland, which she discovered on a trip with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. "I am telling you, it's the best lip balm," she says. "You can also get this on Amazon, so you don’t have to go to Iceland."
Shep also packs Maskeraids's Hydrating Eye Gels, which she proudly wears out in public. "My skin's more important than your opinion," she says. Preach! Click play to see everything in Shep's bag.
Steph Shep Shares Her Favorite Travel Beauty Products
written by aimee simeon
Released on August 7, 2019
The $40 Lip Balm Stephanie Shepherd Won't Leave The House Without

