It Took A Layoff, A Canceled Move & Turning 30 To Figure Out My True Calling

However impulsive a decision it may have been, she had a very specific plan for her future in mind: She would pursue a career in marketing and climb the ranks of corporate America — something that, as a child of immigrant refugee parents from Vietnam (and as such, was raised with a scarcity mindset), felt like the “safe” route she needed to take in order to be financially stable. And then, once she turned 30, she and her partner would wrap up their life in America and return to Australia, where she’d move on to the next chapter of her life: motherhood. She had it all figured out…or so she thought.