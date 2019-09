This post originally appeared on Curbed Across the U.S., and especially in major cities , "starter homes" — that is, smaller, entry-level properties attainable for individuals, couples, or families just starting out — are increasingly hard to come by. In numbers, that means a 40% inventory drop nationwide since 2012, along with a 6% increase in the share of income needed to purchase one.A longer, narrower road to homeownership may be the new reality for most younger Americans, but what’s the situation like in other cities around the world? Do first-time house-hunters overseas have to save for a long time? And how do their options look once they get there?To get a taste, Curbed talked to real estate agents in half a dozen cities: Tokyo, Stockholm, Paris, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, and Kansas City, MO — one U.S. metro area where starter homes are still relatively within reach.Ahead, take a closer look at the attributes of a typical starter-home buyer in these cities and the market that person can expect.