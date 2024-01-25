Starface’s Hello Kitty Collab Is BACK — & She Brought Her Sanrio Crew

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Not only does Starface make acne disappear with its hydrocolloid patches, but it also makes acne fun. So much so that you can now assuage your painful pimple woes with the help of the internet's favorite feline: Hello Kitty (and, for the first time ever, her adorable pals). We're talking $17 Hello Kitty, Badtz-maru, and Keroppi compacts and $12 refills available at Starface right now.
Serious Sanrio and Starface fans know that the iconic collab sold out in just 72 hours upon its debut in 2020, and it continues to — restock after restock, year after year. To keep it as short and sweet as five-apples-tall Hello Kitty, score yourself some Starface x Hello Kitty zit stickers asap. If you're not 100% sure what hydrocolloid patches are and/or why people want to flaunt Sanrio characters on their complexions, we'll quickly fill you in below.
Hydrocolloid is a gel-like material that creates a moist environment to help heal your skin, and it was traditionally used for general wound care, according to Healthline. Walk into any drugstore today, and you'll find hydrocolloid cut up into tiny bandages, infused with acne-fighting ingredients (salicylic acid, tea tree oil, etc.), and — in this case — given swoon-worthy designs. All in the name of keeping breakouts at bay and de-stigmatizing acne.
Starface's Hello Kitty collab features its classic 32 patch-filled compacts for $17 and 32-pack refills for $12.99. According to Starface's on-site description, its patches are clinically proven to protect pimples, absorb fluid, and reduce inflammation when worn properly (i.e., placed on clean, dry skin for six-plus hours (preferably overnight). And no, the Sanrio packaging doesn't enhance or hinder the patch's acne-healing ways, but it is definitely bound to boost your mood.
On-site reviewers rave about Starface's patches for their healing properties and appealing appearances. Jenn W. writes, "I noticed a visible difference after using the Hydro-Stars. Also, the packaging is super-cute and convenient." Meanwhile, Renata B. loves their gentle nature: "I have sensitive skin, so I appreciate how these products can be cute but also work well without irritating my skin." In her comprehensive review, our Senior Affiliate Writer Karina Hoshikawa says, "The magnetic compact (with a built-in mirror) is total genius (not to mention practical), and the star-shaped patches aren't just adorable but also help adhere to the shape of your zit." Enough said.
Make your way to Starface's site asap to cart those adorable pieces of pore decor before it's too late.
