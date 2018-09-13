Story from Beauty

"Stained Glass" Hair Is The Biggest Bold Color Trend For Fall

Jacqueline Kilikita
Artists have traditionally used stained glass to adorn the windows of churches and other religious sites for thousands of years, but you definitely don't need to be a regular churchgoer to appreciate the beauty of the multicolored shadows each fragment of glass casts when the sun shines through — or to replicate the watercolor-like vision on your hair.
The stained-glass hair color trend has flown under the radar so far, but we have a feeling it's about to take off. While pastel shades have been reigning supreme, the key to pulling off stained-glass hair is to choose the most vivid colors you can get your hands on. A scroll through the hashtag on Instagram serves up flashes of bright red, orange, fuchsia, and green, throwing "subtle" color combos to the wind. And thanks to recent innovations in box-dye technology, the vibe isn't all that hard to recreate at home.
Believe it or not, a knack for precision isn't necessary for recreating this look: You can use a brush or hand-paint using your fingers, and go as intricate or as slapdash as you like. Of course, if you want more clear-cut, architectural lines, your best bet would be to visit a salon professional who has experience with bold color trends.
Whatever you do, be sure to lock in your color every time you wash it: Sophie Hilton, hairstylist and founder of Not Another Salon, recommends swapping out your usual conditioner for an intensive hair mask, and colorist Taylor Clayton-Spicer at Paul Edmonds London suggests always washing hair with a sulfate-free shampoo to keep color vivid. You may not be able to capture the longevity of the stained-glass windows that have remained intact since the late Middle Ages, but hey, maybe you can get a few more weeks out of it.
