It’s exciting because I’m learning how capable I am. It’s scary because I don’t know how long this season is. I don’t know if this is a year, I don’t know if this is a month, so that’s where it gets crazy. But I do have people around me who give me moments: my fiancé, my best friend, my Spiked team — they know how much I’m doing and they try to do as much as they can to make my life easier, which for me helps for self-care. Because if I can just take an hour where I’m not in the studio, where I’m not at work and I’m just sitting in my living room, that’s what it looks like for me right now. It’s nothing fancy, it’s not going to get a massage. It’s literally just sitting with my thoughts for one hour with no texting or calling or needing me.”