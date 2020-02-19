5:15 a.m. — I wake up to my second alarm. I put on my running clothes, pin my bib on my shirt, and go downstairs. I eat a waffle and drink half a Gatorade. I text my friends who are running in the morning to make sure everyone is awake and getting ready!



6:30 a.m. — My best friend's boyfriend drops us off at the start point. My nerves are so bad. The other half of my Gatorade spilled on my headphones, and the last thing I want to do is run 13.1 miles with no music. I keep checking to make sure they power on — thankfully they do!



8 a.m. — The race begins! I'm already thinking about if my toenails will survive, and what I'll eat for lunch. I'm taking mental notes of all the restaurants I run by that I haven't tried yet. I run past my cycling instructor, friends, and a bunch of random strangers handing out donuts and beers. The energy is electric.



10:30 a.m. — Another half-marathon under my belt! A friend and I ran next to each other the entire time and I'm glad she was there to cheer me on and hold me accountable. Around mile seven I was considering taking a detour and running home! My legs are killing me, so I have a banana and Gatorade, and we wait for our other friends to cross the finish line.



11:30 a.m. — I get home and take the longest shower of my life. I hate it when I get really hungry because it's so hard for me to make a decision on what to eat. I decide to take a nap and revisit later.



2:45 p.m. — I'm awake and hungry. I drive to a Mexican restaurant and order a margarita and chips and queso to eat while my burrito is being prepared. I end up sitting at the bar for 20 minutes watching Twilight — horrified that teenage me was so into this series. Once my burrito comes, I pack up my chips and queso and put my margarita in a to-go cup and waddle back home. $30



6 p.m. — I'm awake from nap #2 and decide to go to the grocery store. I have no food inspiration and hate when I grocery shop with no intention because I always end up getting random food that I don't eat. I pick up marinara sauce, ground beef, plums, a bottle of wine, salad, rice, broccoli, and some other random things. I'm still not properly functioning so my cart doesn't make sense to me. I will regret this later. $54.68



7:45 p.m. — I'm in the middle of cooking when my salt mill breaks over my pan and onto my floor. I probably shouldn't be cooking anyway and take this as a sign to wrap things up. I go into my fridge for my Gatorade, turn on the rest of The Pharmacist, and set my alarm for tomorrow.



Daily Total: $84.68