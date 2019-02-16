4:30 p.m. — I'm done for the day! I had two cancellations today and every time that happens, I can't help but do the math for wages lost. This is one of the downfalls of being self-employed. I head to Target and buy some Beats headphones. (In my head these are for the half marathon, but in reality, I've wanted them for a year, and they're finally on sale.) Since I can never go to Target for just one thing, I also grab three sets of flashcards I can use for my high schoolers, a growth chart, and a felt alphabet book for my niece. $280.90