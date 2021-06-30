At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I won't lie and act like my parents never help me out with anything now. I live in the same city as them and they will pay for dinner once a week or so when I see them, bring me homemade bread (my dad is a baking fiend), etc. I am also still on both their health insurance (my sister is younger, so it is no extra cost to them currently to have me on the self + family plan) and their family phone plan. But I consider myself to have become primarily financially responsible for myself this year. I had bouts of unemployment in my first two years out of college (I was working on the campaign trail, which meant sporadic employment and living in supporter housing rather than signing a lease) and lived at home as needed. I could always move back if I needed to and certainly have a safety net, but I take taking care of myself seriously and would consider myself financially independent, aside from what I consider some fairly minor exceptions. I am incredibly grateful for the relationship I have with my parents and the support I receive from them. I don't think saying no to their help would make me a better or more well-rounded person but I do expect to become even more financially independent over the next few years.