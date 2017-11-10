Bored With Your Weekday Lunches? Try This

Nothing is sadder than eating a soggy, squashed sandwich at your desk and calling it lunch. Lunch — especially during the week — should be a delicious break from the grind, preferably eaten in the company of your pet. It should also provide both of you the fuel you need to get through the rest of the day. Bottom line? The remnants of your takeout or a PB&J just won't cut it. Instead, devote a little time to meal prepping, and make a big batch of this protein-packed Southwestern Chicken Bowl recipe. Serve your pup a helping of Castor & Pollux Organix®, the only complete line of USDA-certified organic pet food (furry friends deserve nutritious lunches, too!). Then get to work on the recipe that'll revolutionize your work-lunch game.
Southwest Chicken Bowl with Creamy Avocado Dressing
Serves 4
Salad Ingredients
4 corn tortillas
8 cups chopped romaine lettuce
2 cups organic spinach
1/4 cup chopped cilantro (optional)
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups shredded organic, free-range rotisserie chicken
1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Dressing Ingredients
1/2 cup avocado
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp diced, fire-roasted hatch chiles (choose mild or medium depending on preference)
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp sea salt
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 300ºF.
2. Stack corn tortillas, cut them in half, then slice into 1/2-inch strips. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet.
3. Bake strips until crispy, about 10–15 minutes, tossing a couple times. Set aside to cool.
4. Make your dressing. In a blender, combine avocado, yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, chiles, garlic, and salt; blend until smooth.
5. Batch it! Have 4 large plastic containers ready. Divide lettuce, spinach, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans, chicken, and cheese equally among each.
6. Measure 1/4 cup of the dressing into small containers. Nestle into each bowl.
7. In 4 small plastic bags, add 1/4 of the toasted tortilla strips and 1 tbsp of toasted pumpkin seeds. Keep separate.
8. Toss everything together when ready to eat!
