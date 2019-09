Bored With Your Weekday Lunches? Try This

Nothing is sadder than eating a soggy, squashed sandwich at your desk and calling it lunch. Lunch — especially during the week — should be a delicious break from the grind, preferably eaten in the company of your pet. It should also provide both of you the fuel you need to get through the rest of the day. Bottom line? The remnants of your takeout or a PB&J just won't cut it. Instead, devote a little time to meal prepping, and make a big batch of this protein-packed Southwestern Chicken Bowl recipe. Serve your pup a helping of Castor & Pollux Organix ®, the only complete line of USDA-certified organic pet food (furry friends deserve nutritious lunches, too!). Then get to work on the recipe that'll revolutionize your work-lunch game.