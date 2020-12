Nominate Someone You Know Who’s Making A Difference — & Both Of You Could Win $500 To Ulta Beauty

We did it: The end of what might go down in history as the longest, most tumultuous, most taxing year is in sight. But there were a few bright spots, namely in the work done by eight extraordinarily talented, diverse Latinas whom we’ve named in our Somos Class of 2020. It’s through their efforts, whether that’s organizing vigils in honor of Black lives, launching a youth-led global climate organization, or making sure people of color are represented in the art world, that they’re making a difference in Latinx communities (check out their superlatives and learn more about them here ).