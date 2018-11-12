8:15 a.m. — After doing an hour of work, I get ready (put in contacts, brush hair, do makeup, change my clothes) and grab a protein bar for the road. I head out to an office in another city where the demo is. En route, I can't find my protein bar and I convince myself I left it at home (though it was in my pocket the whole time, and I don't realize this until it's already a melted mess that I don't want to risk eating while wearing a white sweater, ugh), so I skip breakfast.