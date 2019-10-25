11:30 p.m. — The bar is packed! I'd forgotten how busy this place can get on a Friday night, but I manage to catch the bartender's attention and order a round of drinks for us (gin and tonic for me). We get lucky and a table opens up that we're able to snag. We talk about life and dating and after a second round of cocktails I can tell I'm starting to feel sad and a little bit drunk, which is never a great combination. This place is very much a scene and I start to feel overwhelmed by the idea of eventually dating again, which I assume is a great indication that I'm not ready for that yet. I decide it's probably best for me to call it a night (younger me would have absolutely stayed out all night and drowned those feelings in vodka) so I close out, tell my friends goodnight. I pay for our drinks, but my friends are great about staying on top of stuff like this so I know it'll even out later. I'm pretty close to home so I decide to walk back. $45