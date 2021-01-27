Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My parents both have master's degrees and placed a heavy emphasis on school. I never questioned that I would go to college and graduate school. Looking back though, I think my parents would have been very accepting if I had decided to go a different route, like a trade school, and while I don't think that would have changed my decision, I wish I had at least thought about it. I have also recently come to the realization that never questioning that I would go to higher ed was SUCH a privilege. I knew that my family would have the means to support me and I definitely took that for granted. My parents paid for 90% of my undergraduate degree (this left me with $10,000 in student loans) and sent me a monthly allowance/paid for my apartment. I did have a job in undergrad but it definitely wasn't necessary. I paid for the entirety of my graduate degree through a combo of loans and a part-time job at the university.