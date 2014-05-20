Why I stopped playing it safe
"I’d been playing guitar and piano and songwriting, in kind of a traditional way, for quite a while, but I started playing around with a computer and recording myself making electronica music. It just clicked. I Am Snow Angel, and it’s something I started in my apartment, never having produced anything before, and it just felt right. I think when I was younger, I was afraid to take risks, but this feels like a good risk. What I'm doing now is the most self-driven, self-sufficient thing I’ve ever done. It can be a little scary, because there’s no one else to blame."
What makes my songs different
"I used to work as a social worker. I worked with homeless people in really underprivileged parts of our society, so I really feel like I carry that stuff with me, and it gives me a lot of strength. As a songwriter, I think emotion is what people connect to in a song, even if it’s a pop song, and I think years of being a social worker made me really in touch with the human condition."
How I feel glamorous onstage
"I need to feel confident, and a lot of times that comes down to how I look. I like to wear something simple and sexy. And, makeup-wise, I think I do best when I pick something and go with it, either a bold lip or really great eyelashes and eyeshadow."