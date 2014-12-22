Skip navigation!
Sex
The Love Coach: Lindsay Chrisler
by
Jinnie Lee
The New Provocateurs
Sex
The Love Conductor: Erika Christensen
by
Jinnie Lee
Sex
The Comic: Julie Klausner
by
Jinnie Lee
Sex
The Wedding Doctor: Annie Lee
by
Jinnie Lee
Sex
The Self-Lover: Nicole Byer
Jinnie Lee
Dec 22, 2014
Sex
The Best Friend: Emily Gould
Jinnie Lee
Dec 22, 2014
Sex
The Set-Up Artist: Amy Van Doran
Jinnie Lee
Dec 22, 2014
Sex
Let’s Talk About Love: Behind-The-Scenes At The Beauty Nation Shoot
When it comes to the matters of love and romance — whether you’re in the beginning stages with a brand-new crush, you’re calling it quits
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Serial Entrepreneur: Miki Agrawal
Miki Agrawal is the kind of woman who has accomplished so much in her short career that it’s impossible to put her into one professional box —
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Cake Boss: Amirah Kassem
Have you ever met someone whose life is literally full of rainbows and sunshine? For Amirah Kassem, the 27-year-old proprietor of Flour Shop, it is just th
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Startup Adventurist: Ruzwana Bashir
Don’t be fooled by Ruzwana Bashir’s impeccable business pedigree or her penchant for wearing sky-high heels: This San Francisco-based power pla
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Sexual Revolutionist: Talia Frenkel
How does a young photojournalist go from traveling the world documenting earthquakes, fires, floods, and tsunamis to…making condoms? For Talia Frenk
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Communicator: Azita Ardakani
Traditional advertising is nothing if not loud. We’re bombarded with commercials, ads, and billboards telling us to buy this, look at that, or feel t
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Free Spirit: Bridget C. Firtle
What would possess someone to quit a six-figure-salary job, go into debt, and move back in with her parents? For Bridget C. Firtle, CEO of The Noble Experi
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Power Publicist: Sydney Reising
Though the world of fashion PR certainly has its cutthroat stereotypes, Sydney Reising — the 26-year-old CEO of her eponymously named PR company &mda
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Techie Designer: Billie Whitehouse
Sexy vibrating underwear for lovers over the phone, a navigation jacket with sensory motors that tell you directions, a jersey that lets fans feel the actu
by
Jinnie Lee
Work & Money
The Tell-All Art Director: Jessica Walsh
If you’re well-versed in the design world, you’re probably familiar with Jessica Walsh, co-founder of the two-year-old design firm, Sagmeister
by
Jinnie Lee
Styling Tips
Want More? Go Behind The Scenes With The Bosses
When you think “fearless leader,” your brain may not instantly land on candy-colored lips and sapphire-winged cat-eyes, but that’s all ab
by
Jinnie Lee
Music
Chargaux
Photographed by Ben Ritter. For Jasmin “Charly” Charles and Margaux Whitney, Chargaux was fate. The birth of their violin-and-viola collaborati
by
Jinnie Lee
Movies
Alysia Reiner
Photographed by Ben Ritter. Alysia Reiner is the kind of staunch force you want in your all-girl Hollywood gang. Legions of lady fans already know Reiner b
by
Jinnie Lee
Entertainment
Ebony Williams
Photographed by Ben Ritter. Even if you don’t recognize Ebony Williams’ face, you definitely know her moves. She was one of the two dancers put
by
Jinnie Lee
Movies
Jenny Mollen
Photographed by Ben Ritter. This much is clear: Funny woman Jenny Mollen lives in a raw, unfiltered world where she'll say and do just about anything
by
Jinnie Lee
Movies
Vanessa Black
Vanessa Black is a petite and loquacious tomboy with major SoCal vibes, but you’re more likely to find this budding documentary filmmaker trotting wi
by
Jinnie Lee
Entertainment
Claire de Luxe
Photographed by Ben Ritter. Meeting Claire Smith (a.k.a. Claire de Luxe) is an utterly chill experience, what with her earthy tone of voice and namaste-lik
by
Jinnie Lee
Entertainment
Selena Watkins
Photographed by Ben Ritter. Selena Watkins wears so many hats in the biz — pro dancer, fitness instructor, print model, arts entrepreneur, and advoca
by
Jinnie Lee
Movies
Hannah Bos
Photographed by Ben Ritter. Theater is not dead. We repeat: Theater is NOT dead. And, New York-based burgeoning playwright and actress Hannah Bos is a test
by
Jinnie Lee
Entertainment
Watch These Rising Entertainers Beautify Their Bold Personalities
From bold blue eyebrows, to an all-pastel purple palette, to highly pigmented bubblegum-pink lips, leave it to Revlon to help achieve these coveted looks i
by
Jinnie Lee
Wellness
Robin Arzon
Five years ago, if you had asked Robin Arzon to run a marathon, she would have laughed in your face. And, yet, last spring, she ran five — that'
by
Ashley Mateo
Wellness
Leah Perrotti
Babeland: The word conjures up everything from the most ingenious vibrator to flavored condoms. As a mecca of kinky and whimsical adult toys, Babeland is t
by
Ashley Mateo
Wellness
Stephanie Poplika
When you think about birth, the image that might pop into your head is one we've been subjected to time and time again. It's in movies like Knock
by
Ashley Mateo
Wellness
Priya Pandya and Kajal Desai
Gone are the days of all-in-one fitness centers, where you logged your minutes on the elliptical to the soundtrack of weightlifters’ grunts and yogis
by
Ashley Mateo
Wellness
Rachel White
Some journalists follow celebrities. Others follow politics. Rachel White, however, found her beat in the world of relationships, and there's nothing
by
Ashley Mateo
Wellness
Robin Berzin
With the Internet at our disposal, we're all guilty of playing doctor. Can you blame us? What with long wait times, little face time, and high copays
by
Us
Sex
Body Talk: Go Behind The Scenes At Beauty Nation
You may be familiar with Babeland's silver bullet (the mini-vibrator that could), the running mantra #sweatwithswagger, or the idea of having a doula
by
Ashley Mateo
